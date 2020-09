Sports teams boycotting games due to civil unrest Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:44s - Published on August 27, 2020 Sports teams are now boycotting games showing solidarity to the civil unrest. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend IT STARTED WITH THE MILWAUKEEBUCKS BOYCOTTING THEIR PLAYOFFGAME AGAINST ORLANDO.AND THEN MORE TEAMS ACROSSDIFFERENT SPORTS ALSO ANNOUNCEDTHEY WERE BOYCOTTING.THIS - AS LAS VEGAS TEAMS AREREACTING.AND SPORTSBOOKS AREISSUING REFUNDS.LAS VEGAS RAIDER - ZAY JONES -WAS ASKED ABOUT THE SITUATION."IT'S JUST SAD AND TRAGIC ABOUTWHAT'S GOING ON AND WHAT'SHAPPENING RIGHT NOW AND PRAYERSTO THOSE PEOPLE WHO AREAFFECTED BY IT WE ARE ALLAFFECTED BY IT IN A SENSE ITHINK THE GREATEST THING ISUNITY AND COMING TOGETHER ANDHAVING THOSE CONVERSATIONS INWAYS TO HELP."HE ALSO SAYS HEAD COACH JONGRUDEN HAS EMPHASIZED -CONVERSATIONS ARE IMPORTANT.





