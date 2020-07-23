Keanu Reeves doesn't rule out more 'Bill and Ted'

Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves are bringing Bill and Ted back to the big screen for the third, and maybe not the last, time.

'Bill & Ted 3' Set to Debut on Premium VOD & Select Cinemas Amid Ongoing Pandemic | THR News Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reprise their roles as Theodore "Ted" Logan and William "Bill" S. Preston, Esq. in the threequel.

Keanu Reeves praises return to 'Matrix' filming Filming for 'Matrix 4' has resumed after being put on hold due to the global health crisis.

Keanu Reeves wants to clear up a common misconception about the character that made him a star: "I'd like to get one thing straight. Bill and Ted are not..

Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves bring their time-traveling dudes into middle age with 'Bill & Ted Face the Music,' a feel-good film with a unity message.