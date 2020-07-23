Keanu Reeves doesn't rule out more 'Bill and Ted'
Keanu Reeves doesn't rule out more 'Bill and Ted'
Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves are bringing Bill and Ted back to the big screen for the third, and maybe not the last, time.
Edward Baran reports.
