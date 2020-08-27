Global  
 

Louisiana resident drives through roads of buildings wrecked by Hurricane Laura

Louisiana residents woke up to scenes of destruction after Hurricane Laura battered the state in the early hours of Thursday, August 27.

Footage filmed by @CarterBentley57 shows the streets in downtown DeQuincy covered in debris from shattered buildings, downed trees, and power lines.

Storm surge is expected as the hurricane barrels away northeastward.


