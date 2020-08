Brandon Marshall share his thoughts on teams across the world of sport boycotting games in protest Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 02:59s - Published 3 minutes ago Brandon Marshall share his thoughts on teams across the world of sport boycotting games in protest Brandon Marshall share his thoughts on the Milwaukee Bucks and all other NBA teams set to play last night sitting out of games in protest of police shooting of Jacob Blake. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like Related news from verified sources Brandon Marshall share his thoughts on teams across the world of sport boycotting games in protest Brandon Marshall share his thoughts on the Milwaukee Bucks and all other NBA teams set to play last...

FOX Sports - Published 25 minutes ago





Tweets about this