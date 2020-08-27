Daily Dividend Report: CIBC,WSM,DE,TD,KRC

Williams-Sonoma announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.48 per common share.

CIBC announced today that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $1.46 per share on common shares for the quarter ending October 31, 2020 payable on October 28, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 28, 2020.

The dividend is payable on November 27, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 23, 2020.

As of August 2, 2020, the Company had 77,796,399 shares of common stock outstanding.

The Deere Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.76 per share on common stock, payable November 9, 2020, to stockholders of record on September 30, 2020.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank today announced that a dividend in an amount of seventy-nine cents per fully paid common share in the capital stock of the Bank has been declared for the quarter ending October 31, 2020, payable on and after October 31, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 9, 2020.

Kilroy Realty announced today that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per common share payable on October 14, 2020 to stockholders of record on September 30, 2020.

The dividend is equivalent to an annual rate of $2.00 per share and is a 3.1% increase from the previous annualized dividend level of $1.94 per share.