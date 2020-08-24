Louisiana skyscraper's windows blown out by Hurricane Laura

A skyscraper in Louisiana's Lake Charles had a large number of its windows blown out after Hurricane Laura swept through the area on August 27.

A skyscraper in Louisiana's Lake Charles had a large number of its windows blown out after Hurricane Laura swept through the area on August 27.

Footage filmed by @TornadoManDan also shows parts of broken trees scattered across the town centre as gale-force winds battered the area.

The filmer tweeted: "Extensive damage in Lake Charles city centre which basically got a constant eye wall battering for a few hours."