What Amazon's First Fresh Grocery Store Looks Like

For now, only select customers with invitations can shop at the store.

However, it is opening to the public in a few weeks.


Amazon's first Fresh grocery store opens with high-tech Dash shopping carts

Amazon's first Fresh grocery store opens with high-tech Dash shopping carts Amazon will open its first Fresh grocery store for in-person shopping
