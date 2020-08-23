What Amazon's First Fresh Grocery Store Looks Like
For now, only select customers with invitations can shop at the store.
However, it is opening to the public in a few weeks.
Amazon Fresh Opens In Woodland HillsThe Woodland Hills store is Amazon's first grocery store. DeMarco Morgan reports.
Pelican waits patiently in line while at the local fish storeLooks like this isn't the first time that pelican has shopped here! Filmed in Nelson Bay, Australia.
Forget Quarantine Haircuts! This Is What It's Like to Get a Haircut in SpaceInternational Space Station or International Space Salon? Astronauts have to be a little creative when getting a trim in space, but the cut looks just as fresh.