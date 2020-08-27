Sports teams boycotting games due to civil unrest
Sports teams boycotting games due to civil unrest
The WNBA teams are boycotting games showing solidarity to the civil unrest.
Many members of the WNBA wore shirts with bulletholes on the back of them.
SUPPORT.LAST NIGHT SOME TEAMS WORESHIRTS WITH BULLET HOLES INTHEIR BACKS.THEY TOOK A KNEE - IN A SILENTSHOWING OF ANGER AT THETREATMENT OF BLACK PEOPLE INAMERICA BY LAW ENFORCEMENT.THE LAS VEGAS ACES TWEETED ASERIES OF PHOTOS AND MESSAGES.PLAYER - A'JA WILSON SENT OUTTHIS TWEET - IT READS:"DON'T LET IT HIT CLOSE TO HOMEFOR YOU TO START CARING.BECAUSE BY THEN IT MIGHT BE TOOLATE."METRO POLICE AND THE COMPANY IN