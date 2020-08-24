Louisiana skyscraper's windows blown out by Hurricane Laura
Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:38s - Published
Louisiana skyscraper's windows blown out by Hurricane Laura
A skyscraper in Louisiana's Lake Charles had a large number of its windows blown out after Hurricane Laura swept through the area on August 27.
Footage filmed by @TornadoManDan also shows parts of broken trees scattered across the town centre as gale-force winds battered the area.
The filmer tweeted: "Extensive damage in Lake Charles city centre which basically got a constant eye wall battering for a few hours."