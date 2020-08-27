|
|
|
Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 61 New Coronavirus Cases, Bringing Countywide Total To 10,065
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:13s - Published
Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 61 New Coronavirus Cases, Bringing Countywide Total To 10,065
The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 61 new Coronavirus cases out of 1,084 test results, and one additional death.
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
Plasma, blood drive underway through 4 p.m. in Las Vegas
JW Marriott Resort & Spa Las Vegas and Rampart Casino host their second blood drive with Vitalant since re-opening earlier this summer. Vitalant is looking for both blood donations, as well as..
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:25Published
|
|
|