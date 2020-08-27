Global  
 

Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 61 New Coronavirus Cases, Bringing Countywide Total To 10,065

The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 61 new Coronavirus cases out of 1,084 test results, and one additional death.


