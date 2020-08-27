Global  
 

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Welcome First Child Together | Billboard News

Video Credit: Billboard News - Duration: 01:01s - Published
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Welcome First Child Together | Billboard News

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Welcome First Child Together | Billboard News

Congratulations are in order!

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have welcomed their first child together, Billboard can confirm.


Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom welcome first child together, reveal unique name: ‘We are floating with love'

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s newborn daughter has arrived!
FOXNews.com - Published

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom 'Floating With Love' After Welcoming First Child

Through UNICEF, for which both the 'Roar' singer and the 'Carnival Row' actor serve as Goodwill...
AceShowbiz - Published

Katy Perry Gives Birth, Welcomes First Child With Orlando Bloom

Cue the fireworks because Katy Perry has officially given birth. The Grammy-nominated songstress and...
E! Online - Published


