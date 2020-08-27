Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Welcome First Child Together | Billboard News
Congratulations are in order!
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have welcomed their first child together, Billboard can confirm.
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom urge fans to donate to UNICEF to celebrate daughter Daisy's birthKaty Perry and Orlando Bloom have welcomed a daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, into the world.
Katy Perry gives birth to daughter Daisy DoveKaty Perry is a new mum.
Katy Perry has given birthKaty Perry and Orlando Bloom have welcomed a daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, into the world.