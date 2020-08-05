Global  
 

Shannon Sharpe: LeBron is using his influence to urge NBA owners to due their part

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 04:13s
Shannon Sharpe: LeBron is using his influence to urge NBA owners to due their part

Shannon Sharpe: LeBron is using his influence to urge NBA owners to due their part

Players across the league, inside and outside of the bubble, have been supporting the decision for teams to boycott games over the shooting of Jacob Blake.

LeBron James tweeted out in all caps, '(Bleep) THIS MAN!!!!

WE DEMAND CHANGE.

SICK OF IT.'

LeBron also reportedly voted to not continue the season and walked out of the meeting after it was only the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers who supported that stance.

Hear what Shannon Sharpe has to say about LeBron's mindset.


