Watch: Sara Ali Khan, Karishma Tanna, Sushmita Sen spotted in Mumbai

Actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are back in Mumbai. The couple had visited Bengaluru to see Deepika's parents. Ranveer and Deepika were spotted at Mumbai airport on Monday. Deepikaa and Ranveer were seen wearing matching outfits. The duo walked out of airport hand-in-hand, towing their luggage. Other celebrities were also spotted at several places in Mumbai. Disha Patani was snapped at a shoe shop in Bandra. Sushmita Sen was spotted with her boyfriend Rohman Shawl in Bandra. Wrestler Great Khali was also snapped at Mumbai airport. Celebrities stepped out wearing masks and taking necessary precautions.
Actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were spotted at the Mumbai airport. The couple was seen wearing matching outfits. Both were wearing black T-shirts and blue jeans. They were also wearing black masks to protect themselves from COVID. Sara Ali Khan along with his brother Ibrahim Ali Khan was also snapped at Saif Ali Khan's house. Meanwhile, 'Dilbar' song girl, Nora Fatehi spotted outside the sets of a dance show. She was looking stunning in her beautiful attire. Nora also posed happily for the shutterbugs.
Bollywood celebrities were spotted at several places in Mumbai on Friday. Celebrities stepped out wearing masks and taking necessary precautions. Nora Fatehi, Aayush Sharma, Taapsee Pannu were spotted among others. Ekta Kapoor was snapped at Shani temple in Juhu while Nora Fatehi and Katrina Kaif were spotted In Bandra. Sophie Choudry and Arunoday Singh were snapped at Foodhall. Aayush Sharma was spotted at a gym in Juhu. Karishma Tanna and Krystle D'Souza were snapped in Juhu. While Ameesha Patel was spotted visiting a temple in Juhu, Taapsee Pann was snapped at Juhu's Kromakay salon. Manjot singh was spotted at Mumbai airport.
BJP MP Rupa Ganguly protested outside Parliament against the alleged malpractices in the industry. She held posters slamming the industry and said that the industry was pushing people towards drugs. Ganguly cited the allegations leveled by Payal Ghosh against Anurag Kashyap and said that these people make big statements but harass women. She questioned the Mumbai police as well and accused it of turning a blind eye to the vices in the film industry. She also said that Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian had not committed suicide. Rupa Ganguly’s protest comes days after BJP MP Ravi Kishan said that drug use is rampant in the industry and lauded NCB action in the matter. Actor turned MP Jaya Bachchan slammed Ravi Kishan and others who have been questioning the film industry saying that the whole industry should not be tarnished for the actions of a few. Jaya Bachchan had also lashed out at Kangana Ranaut for calling Bollywood a gutter that needs to be cleaned up. Watch the full video for all the details.
Actor John Abraham was snapped outside his residence in Mumbai's Bandra. He wore casual black attire along with mask. John is yet to complete the shooting of Sanjay Gupta's multi-starrer crime drama 'Mumbai Saga'. Meanwhile, actor Nushrat Bharucha was spotted in Andheri. She looked beautiful in her black attire.
Bollywood actress Kiara Advani was spotted at Juhu, outside a studio for dubbing of her upcoming film 'Laxmmi Bomb'. Nora Fatehi was clicked by paparazzi in Bandra. Sonali Bendre posed for shutterbugs outside Kromakay salon in Juhu. Sussanne Khan was also snapped outside the same salon. She was seen wearing corona shield to prevent herself from the contagious disease.
Actress Kangana Ranaut fulfilled her promise to the Maharashtra government and returned to Mumbai today amidst tight Y category security. But while she traveled the BMC officials made a big move and demolished her Bandra office on Wednesday morning. On the other hand, after actress Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest and bail rejection yesterday she was moved to the Byculla jail today where will remain in custody till 22 September. For more updates watch Daily Punch.
Bollywood celebrities were spotted at several places in Mumbai on Wednesday. Aditya Roy Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Farah Khan Kunder were spotted among others. Aditya Roy Kapoor was spotted in Pali hill and Tiger Shroff was seen at a Juhu dubbing studio. Farah Khan Kunder was spotted outside Kromakay salon in Juhu. Farah Khan was also seen offering a mask to one of the photographers. Abhishek Bachchan was snapped while he was walking down a road.Celebrities stepped out wearing masks and taking necessary precautions. Watch the full video for more.
Bollywood Actor Patralekhaa was seen in Mumbai's Juhu area. She was seen wearing a mask and also posing for the shutterbugs. Actor Arshad Warsi was spotted outside Dharma Productions in Andheri. Actor Sanjay Dutt and his wife Maanayata Dutt were snapped outside their residence after returning from Kokilaben Hospital. Sanjay Dutt is getting treated for cancer at the Kokilaben Hospital.