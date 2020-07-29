Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chris Broussard: We are finally seeing athletes use their platform on the behalf of African American people

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 04:46s - Published
Chris Broussard: We are finally seeing athletes use their platform on the behalf of African American people

Chris Broussard: We are finally seeing athletes use their platform on the behalf of African American people

Chris Broussard joins Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless to discuss the Milwaukee Bucks decision to boycott the NBA playoffs over the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Hear why Chris Broussard couldn't be more proud of athletes coming together to support injustices in today's society.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Chris Broussard: We are finally seeing athletes use their platform on the behalf of African American people

Chris Broussard: We are finally seeing athletes use their platform on the behalf of African American people Chris Broussard joins Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless to discuss the Milwaukee Bucks decision to...
FOX Sports - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Oprah Winfrey To Premiere New Show On Apple TV+ [Video]

Oprah Winfrey To Premiere New Show On Apple TV+

Oprah is launching a new show on Apple TV+. The streaming service announced the new series which will feature the media mogul. "The Oprah Conversation" is scheduled to premiere on the streaming..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:31Published