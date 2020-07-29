Chris Broussard: We are finally seeing athletes use their platform on the behalf of African American people
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 04:46s - Published
Chris Broussard joins Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless to discuss the Milwaukee Bucks decision to boycott the NBA playoffs over the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Hear why Chris Broussard couldn't be more proud of athletes coming together to support injustices in today's society.