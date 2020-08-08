Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gwrych Castle to host I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:41s - Published
Gwrych Castle to host I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here

Gwrych Castle to host I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here

Gwrych Castle has been officially announced as the new location for thereality television series I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Gwrych Castle Gwrych Castle 19th-century Gothic Revival castle, built on medieval foundations, in Abergele, Wales


Tweets about this

Suzanne_RJ

Suzanne Kendrick #KeepWalesSafe And that’s a wrap for today 😅 #ImACelebrity https://t.co/eSB2ZhyEjY 58 minutes ago

MarcusWGU

Marcus Hansen RT @GoNorthWales: ITV confirms I’m A Celebrity 2020 will be coming to #NorthWales Gwrych Castle in #Abergele has officially been confirmed… 1 hour ago

GoNorthWales

Go North Wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 ITV confirms I’m A Celebrity 2020 will be coming to #NorthWales Gwrych Castle in #Abergele has officially been conf… https://t.co/mCMkbSRBTW 2 hours ago

NWPioneer

North Wales Pioneer So, just who can we expect to see arriving at Gwrych Castle this year? Here are just ten of the names being thrown… https://t.co/87yDzFYSZR 2 hours ago

bookofyou

bookofyou RT @DenbighshireFP: Latest news is some of the names being rumoured for this year's show including Vernon Kay and Bear Grylls ... https://… 2 hours ago

DenbighshireFP

Denbighshire Free Press Latest news is some of the names being rumoured for this year's show including Vernon Kay and Bear Grylls ... https://t.co/NUpwdwdhrk 2 hours ago

Suzanne_RJ

Suzanne Kendrick #KeepWalesSafe Follow our blog for all the latest #imacelebrity Talking about why Gwrych Castle was picked, Kevin Lygo, at ITV, s… https://t.co/rXz2PLGaEn 3 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Is this the new location for "I'm A Celebrity"? [Video]

Is this the new location for "I'm A Celebrity"?

Archive footage shows Ewloe Castle in northern Wales which newspapers reported recently could be the new location for the UK edition of "I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here". ITV announced on..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:33Published