Frey Announces Curfew Thursday Night Amid Unrest In Minneapolis Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:47s - Published 3 minutes ago Frey Announces Curfew Thursday Night Amid Unrest In Minneapolis Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Police Chief Medaria Arradondo addressed the city about Wednesday night’s unrest, Erin Hassanzadeh reports (2:47).WCCO 4 News at Noon – Aug. 27, 2020 0

