Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

14-year-old girl is first confirmed Hurricane Laura fatality in Louisiana

Video Credit: WGNO - Duration: 00:39s - Published
14-year-old girl is first confirmed Hurricane Laura fatality in Louisiana

14-year-old girl is first confirmed Hurricane Laura fatality in Louisiana

The first confirmed fatality in Louisiana from Hurricane Laura is a teenage girl, according to the office of Governor John Bel Edwards.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Hurricane Laura: 14-year-old girl is first US victim after tree falls on her home

Louisiana governor John Bel Edwards has announced a 14-year-old girl as the first reported fatality...
Independent - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Hurricane Laura Claims First Life [Video]

Hurricane Laura Claims First Life

Hurricane Laura is slamming the Gulf Coast, and we're getting our first look at some of the damage. The storm has been downgraded to a Category 1, but it's also claimed its first life.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:26Published
Tropical Storm Laura and Marco 5AM Advisory Tuesday [Video]

Tropical Storm Laura and Marco 5AM Advisory Tuesday

Laura is now forecast to become the first major hurricane of the year as it sets its sights on the Texas and Louisiana border.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 01:54Published
'They're All Packing Up And Leaving': Gulf Coast Residents Prepare For Tandem Hurricanes [Video]

'They're All Packing Up And Leaving': Gulf Coast Residents Prepare For Tandem Hurricanes

The US Gulf Coast may soon be on the receiving end of a record-breaking weather event. According to HuffPost, it could be the first time two hurricanes form in the Gulf of Mexico simultaneously since..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:47Published