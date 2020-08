Full Interview: Resident Speaks On Legacy Of Black Trauma Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:53s - Published 2 minutes ago Full Interview: Resident Speaks On Legacy Of Black Trauma Christiane Cordero talked with Alicia D. Smith, executive director of the Corcoran Neighborhood Organization, the morning after rioting in downtown Minneapolis (2:53). WCCO 4 News - August 27, 2020 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this