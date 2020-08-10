|
|
|
A Guide to Establishing a Powerful Morning Routine (with Jay Shetty)
Video Credit: Simon&Schuster - Duration: 02:15s - Published
A Guide to Establishing a Powerful Morning Routine (with Jay Shetty)
Jay Shetty, author of Think Like a Monk, shares his morning routine and why establishing a mindful morning routine can set the tone and mood for the rest of your day.
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
Think Like a Monk at the Office (with Jay Shetty)
Jay Shetty, author of Think Like a Monk, discusses techniques on how to manage and mitigate anxiety and stress at the office while the work day, email, phones, video chats swirl around you.
Credit: Simon&Schuster Duration: 01:55Published
|
How to Think Like a Monk (with Author Jay Shetty)
Jay Shetty, author of Think Like a Monk, discusses his time as a monk in India and how everybody can channel the wisdom and practices of monks into their everyday lives.
Credit: Simon&Schuster Duration: 02:36Published
|