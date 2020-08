The Babysitter: Killer Queen on Netflix - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the Netflix horror movie The Babysitter: Killer Queen, directed by McG.

It stars Judah Lewis, Hana Mae Lee, Robbie Amell, Bella Thorne, Andrew Bachelor, Leslie Bibb, Ken Marino and Jenna Ortega.

The Babysitter: Killer Queen Release Date: September 10, 2020 on Netflix Are you excited for The Babysitter: Killer Queen?

