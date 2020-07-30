Global  
 

Sir Vince Cable on newly elected Liberal Democrat leader

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:06s - Published
Sir Vince Cable reflects on the job that Ed Davey has ahead of him as the new leader of the Liberal Democrats.

Report by Patelr.

Sir Ed Davey: Liberal Democrat revival will not be easy [Video]

Sir Ed Davey: Liberal Democrat revival will not be easy

Ed Davey says his party "must change" as he is announced as the new leader ofthe Liberal Democrats. He said "voters don't believe we share their values".

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:32Published
Davey urges Lib Dems to 'wake up and smell the coffee' [Video]

Davey urges Lib Dems to 'wake up and smell the coffee'

The newly elected leader of the Liberal Democrats has urged his party to "wake up and smell the coffee" after a series of disappointing general election results. Sir Ed Davey was announced as the party's new leader after beating fellow MP Layla Moran by more than 17,000 votes.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:17Published
Sir Ed Davey elected as new Liberal Democrat leader [Video]

Sir Ed Davey elected as new Liberal Democrat leader

The Liberal Democrats have elected Sir Ed Davey as their new leader by more than 17,000 votes.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:46Published

Liberal Democrats election: Ed Davey announced as new leader

 New leader says party must 'wake up and smell the coffee' as he defeats challenger Layla Moran
Independent

Ed Davey Ed Davey Leader of the Liberal Democrats, MP for Kingston & Surbiton


Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Sir Hans Sloane bust re-displayed to explain slavery links [Video]

Sir Hans Sloane bust re-displayed to explain slavery links

The British Museum began welcoming back visitors today. As well as social distancing rules, another change guests might have noticed is the relocation of a bust of Sir Hans Sloane, whose collection helped found the museum. Removed from its pedestal, it now sits in a cabinet display explaining his links to slavery.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:27Published
Facebook Ad Revenue To Jump 4.9% [Video]

Facebook Ad Revenue To Jump 4.9%

Business Insider reports that Facebook's ad revenue will continue to increase this year. The increase will come despite the growing number of brands pulling ad campaigns amid the coronavirus pandemic. Brands dropped Facebook during the NAACP's #StopHateForProfit campaign. However, the campaign is just temporary and many brands are already plotting a comeback on the social media giant. Net US digital ad revenues at Facebook will increase by 4.9% this year to $31.43 billion.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:29Published
Urgent appeal after three brothers abducted from foster home [Video]

Urgent appeal after three brothers abducted from foster home

Police have issued an urgent appeal for information after three young boys were abducted from their foster home in south London.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:19Published

New leader Davey admits a Liberal Democrat revival will not be easy

The Liberal Democrats have “lost touch” with voters, Sir Ed Davey admitted as he set himself the...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Sir Ed Davey named new Lib Dem leader [Video]

Sir Ed Davey named new Lib Dem leader

Sir Ed Davey said the Liberal Democrats needed to 'wake up and smell the coffee' as he become their fifth leader in five years.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 05:58Published
Who is in the race to be Liberal Democrat leader? [Video]

Who is in the race to be Liberal Democrat leader?

Sir Ed Davey and Layla Moran are on the ballot in the Liberal Democratleadership race. The ex-coalition Cabinet minister and Oxford West andAbingdon MP are going head-to-head to replace Jo Swinson, who..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:21Published