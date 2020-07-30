Sir Vince Cable on newly elected Liberal Democrat leader

The newly elected leader of the Liberal Democrats has urged his party to “wake up and smell the coffee” after a series of disappointing general election results. Sir Ed Davey was announced as the party’s new leader after beating fellow MP Layla Moran by more than 17,000 votes. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The Liberal Democrats have elected Sir Ed Davey as their new leader by more than 17,000 votes. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The British Museum began welcoming back visitors today. As well as social distancing rules, another change guests might have noticed is the relocation of a bust of Sir Hans Sloane, whose collection helped found the museum. Removed from its pedestal, it now sits in a cabinet display explaining his links to slavery. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Business Insider reports that Facebook's ad revenue will continue to increase this year. The increase will come despite the growing number of brands pulling ad campaigns amid the coronavirus pandemic. Brands dropped Facebook during the NAACP's #StopHateForProfit campaign. However, the campaign is just temporary and many brands are already plotting a comeback on the social media giant. Net US digital ad revenues at Facebook will increase by 4.9% this year to $31.43 billion.
Police have issued an urgent appeal for information after three young boys were abducted from their foster home in south London. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Sir Ed Davey and Layla Moran are on the ballot in the Liberal Democratleadership race. The ex-coalition Cabinet minister and Oxford West andAbingdon MP are going head-to-head to replace Jo Swinson, who..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:21Published