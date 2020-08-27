Oakland Businesses Clean Up Damage From Vandalism During Jacob Blake Protest
Kiet Do reports on businesses damaged during Oakland Jacob Blake protest Wednesday night (8-27-2020)
NBA players decide to continue season after boycott[NFA] National Basketball Association players agreed on Thursday not to boycott the rest of the season after forcing the postponement of a slate of playoff games in a protest against racial injustice..
Chris Broussard on NBA players' decision to resume playoffs after boycotting games last night in protestChris Broussard shares his thoughts on the NBA players decision to resume playoffs after boycotting games last night in protest of police shooting of Jacob Blake.
Peaceful Night Of Protests In Kenosha In Wake Of Fatal ShootingA couple hundred protesters marched through the streets of Kenosha overnight, chanting the name of Jacob Blake – the Black man shot in the back by police on Sunday – and expressing their anger..