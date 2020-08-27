News 25 visits Hurricane Katrina Memorial
News 25 visits Hurricane Katrina Memorial
News 25’s Lorraine Weiskopf strolled along the historic downtown Biloxi walking tour, making her first stop at the Katrina Memorial.
News 25's lorraine weiskopf - strolls along - the historic downtown biloxi- - - - walking tour, making her first- stop at the katrina memorial.
- there she chats with local- historian, jane shambra who's - - - - been working with the biloxi- library system for the past 30- years .
- - the historic downtown biloxi- walking tour begins with the- katrina memorial in the biloxi- town- green.
The memorial is dedicate- to those residents- who lost their lives in the - torm.
- "it's important that we see the- names we don't know every - situation but every - - - - person has a story.
It's a- signal for people to leave if - they need to."- at the memorial there is also a- glass box with items residents- - - - found amid the post katrina - destruction.- "these are things you would hav- seen in street and poele- properties after the- construction.
We have metal - pieces that sometimes we can't- figure out what it is - and an old clock hanging in - grandma's living room at some - - - - point, it's a little bit of - everything, it makes you think- though it makes you think."
- - - - there is also a mosaic that is - representation of what- happened during the storm with- waves and little blue tiles.- around the corner from the- mosaic wave you'll notice a - raised- platform called a "shoo-fly"- encircling a live oak tree.
- "years ago they would build sho- selfies and they would have - parties and weddings- and dancing and you'll have a - good time."
- - - - there's another purpose for the- shoo fly which is ideal for - - - - missipaiians during the summer.- "if you go high up you wont hav- as many bugs so that's how it - got the name shoo fly - because you'll shoot the flies- away as you get higher and- higher."- the next stop on the biloxi - walking tour next is the old- biloxi library.
In biloxi, for- news 25,im lorraine weiskopf.