Texas And Louisiana Assess Storm Damage From Hurricane Laura

Team coverage of destruction left behind as Hurricane Laura downgraded to a tropical storm (8-27-2020)


Texas governor warns of 'unsurvivable' storm surge

The governor of Texas says there could be an 'unsurvivable' storm surge as Hurricane Laura makes...
Hurricane Laura Aug. 26 updates: Curfew in Galveston, evacuations, school closures

The following story excerpts are courtesy of our partners at KHOU 11. Hurricane Laura: Now a Category...
Louisiana Gov. Edwards calls Hurricane Laura 'huge threat to life,' storm may be worst since 1957

Louisiana Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards told "Your World" Wednesday that Hurricane Laura could be...
A look at Hurricane Laura's impacts on Louisiana [Video]

A look at Hurricane Laura's impacts on Louisiana

Video shows heavy rain and flooding in parts of Louisiana as of Thursday morning.

Four storm-related deaths, possibly more -Louisiana Gov [Video]

Four storm-related deaths, possibly more -Louisiana Gov

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards told reporters on Thursday there has been four storm-related deaths after Hurricane Laura ripped through the state and said he's concerned search and rescue crews..

Chemical fire erupts in hurricane-hit Louisiana [Video]

Chemical fire erupts in hurricane-hit Louisiana

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards on Thursday asked residents in three southwestern communities to stay indoors with windows and doors shut as a plume rose from a chemical fire at a chlorine plant in..

