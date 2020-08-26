Texas And Louisiana Assess Storm Damage From Hurricane Laura
Team coverage of destruction left behind as Hurricane Laura downgraded to a tropical storm (8-27-2020)
A look at Hurricane Laura's impacts on LouisianaVideo shows heavy rain and flooding in parts of Louisiana as of Thursday morning.
Four storm-related deaths, possibly more -Louisiana GovLouisiana Governor John Bel Edwards told reporters on Thursday there has been four storm-related deaths after Hurricane Laura ripped through the state and said he's concerned search and rescue crews..
Chemical fire erupts in hurricane-hit LouisianaLouisiana Governor John Bel Edwards on Thursday asked residents in three southwestern communities to stay indoors with windows and doors shut as a plume rose from a chemical fire at a chlorine plant in..