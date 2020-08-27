DIssident Disses Obama At RNC, Even Though Obama Brought Him To The US
Chen Guangcheng is a Chinese human rights activist known for his work fighting against state-sponsored forced abortions.
Harassed for years by authorities, he fled to the US Embassy in Beijing in April 2012, ahead of a visit by then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
After a tense month of negotiations, he was brought to the US by the Obama administration.
At the time, he expressed his gratitude.