Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coast guard crew have near-miss with shark in Pacific Ocean

Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Duration: 01:32s - Published
Coast guard crew have near-miss with shark in Pacific Ocean

Coast guard crew have near-miss with shark in Pacific Ocean

An officer on board the ship shot at the 8ft-long shark to deter it from attacking the crew members.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

US coast guard crew have near-miss with shark in Pacific Ocean

An officer on board the ship shot at the 8ft-long shark to deter it from attacking the crew members.
BBC News - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Dramatic shark sighting ends coast guards' swim [Video]

Dramatic shark sighting ends coast guards' swim

Coast guards enjoying a swim in the ocean are forced to scramble to safetyafter a shark is spotted. Crew members aboard the US Coast Guard CutterKimball fired warning shots to deter the animal as it..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:55Published
'SOS' Message Scrawled In The sand Saves Three Missing Men [Video]

'SOS' Message Scrawled In The sand Saves Three Missing Men

An "SOS" message written in huge letters on the beach saved three missing men. The emergency communication was spelled out on the shore of a tiny Pacific island. United States and Australian..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:32Published
People dive without cages alongside sharks [Video]

People dive without cages alongside sharks

This footage shows four intrepid adventurers who sailed half way across the world on an epic journey to dive with sharks without cages to prove they are not as dangerous as people think.Newsflash..

Credit: Zenger News     Duration: 03:00Published