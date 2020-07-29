Coast guard crew have near-miss with shark in Pacific Ocean
An officer on board the ship shot at the 8ft-long shark to deter it from attacking the crew members.
Dramatic shark sighting ends coast guards' swimCoast guards enjoying a swim in the ocean are forced to scramble to safetyafter a shark is spotted. Crew members aboard the US Coast Guard CutterKimball fired warning shots to deter the animal as it..
