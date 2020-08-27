Racism, Nepotism, And Bullying Didn't Bring Falwell Jr. Down. Here's What Did

When he was still president of Liberty University, Jerry Falwell Jr. tweeted out a racist image.

After Falwell’s tweet, a group of 35 Black Liberty alumni said he should step down because he had 'repeatedly violated and misrepresented' Christian principles.

Still, the school’s board of trustees continued to vouch for him, insisting that they knew him 'not to be a racist.'

It took Falwell two weeks to delete and apologize for the tweet, and school leadership merely gave him a slap on the wrist.

But according to HuffPost, Liberty's trustees responded with swift, fierce justice when they heard he may have been sexually promiscuous.

In the end, it wasn’t the allegations of racism, Islamophobia, nepotism, bullying, or numerous other controversies that moved the board to act.

It was sex.

After news of an affair involving Falwell, his wife, and another man broke, Falwell was asked to resign.

After some back-and-forth, he did.

With a $10.5 million severance package.