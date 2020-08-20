Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dog Freaks Out Looking at Watermelon for the First Time

Video Credit: Jukin Media - Duration: 01:57s - Published
Dog Freaks Out Looking at Watermelon for the First Time
Dog Freaks Out Looking at Watermelon for the First Time

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Brave puppy takes on stair steps for the first time [Video]

Brave puppy takes on stair steps for the first time

Watch as this puppy adorably conquers steps for the very first time. Too cute!

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 01:04Published
Enzo Discovers the Delicious Taste of Peanut Butter [Video]

Enzo Discovers the Delicious Taste of Peanut Butter

Occurred on June 21, 2020 / Minneapolis, Minnesota, USAInfo from Licensor: "This is Enzo, my four month old Golden Retriever puppy, discovering an almost empty peanut butter jar and the joys of licking..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 01:24Published
French Bulldog puppy's new favorite toy is an ice cube [Video]

French Bulldog puppy's new favorite toy is an ice cube

This is Bo's first time seeing an ice cube. It seems ice became his favorite toy instantly! @to.la.bo

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:47Published