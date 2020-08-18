Messi huddles at home as uncertainty swirls on his future with Barcelona

Alien Film Fan Builds Homemade Museum In Apartment Block



A nondescript city neighbourhood has a secret in one of its apartment blocks: an alien-infested spaceship. Barcelona-based Sci-Fi fan Luis Nostromo loves the aliens films so much, he has built his own museum. Luis saw the original Ridley Scott film when he was young and a life-long passion developed. The 43-year-old has now almost completed his homage to the film series. It includes homemade sets as well real props from the movies. Luis says: "I hope to finish the last details during 2020".

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:28 Published on January 1, 1970