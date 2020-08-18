Global  
 

Messi huddles at home as uncertainty swirls on his future with Barcelona

Lionel Messi huddles at home with his friend and current team mate Luis Suarez as the future of both players at Barcelona continues to look uncertain.


Arteta confident on Aubameyang, wants Messi in EPL [Video]

Arteta confident on Aubameyang, wants Messi in EPL

Mikel Arteta believes Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will stay with Arsenal and the Spaniard would like to see Lionel Messi play in the Premier League.

Messi's dad in England for talks over son's next move - Thursday's football gossip

 Lionel Messi's dad is talking to Manchester City, Manchester United have the money for the Barcelona icon, plus more.
BBC News
Why does Messi want to leave Barcelona? [Video]

Why does Messi want to leave Barcelona?

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi has sent shock waves through the football worldby asking to leave the club this summer. But why does Messi want to leaveBarcelona?

Messi divorce: Barcelona exit could cost star forward €700m [Video]

Messi divorce: Barcelona exit could cost star forward €700m

The confusion over Lionel Messi's contract clause, explained

 What will it take for Lionel Messi to leave Barcelona? It's hard to argue that this day has been coming, though the events of the past two weeks have taken a..
WorldNews

Alien Film Fan Builds Homemade Museum In Apartment Block [Video]

Alien Film Fan Builds Homemade Museum In Apartment Block

A nondescript city neighbourhood has a secret in one of its apartment blocks: an alien-infested spaceship. Barcelona-based Sci-Fi fan Luis Nostromo loves the aliens films so much, he has built his own museum. Luis saw the original Ridley Scott film when he was young and a life-long passion developed. The 43-year-old has now almost completed his homage to the film series. It includes homemade sets as well real props from the movies. Luis says: "I hope to finish the last details during 2020".

Related news from verified sources

Rumour Has It: Messi expresses doubt over Barcelona future, Koeman targets Depay

Lionel Messi’s future at Barcelona is seemingly getting more and more uncertain. Messi, who is...
SoccerNews.com - Published

Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu warns Man City that Lionel Messi will stay

Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu warns Man City that Lionel Messi will stay Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has addressed the uncertainty surrounding the future of...
Daily Star - Published

Lionel Messi contemplates Barcelona exit: Reports

Lionel Messi contemplates Barcelona exit: Reports BARCELONA: still wishes to leave Barcelona after meeting new , according to reports in the Spanish...
WorldNews - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Top soccer clubs on alert for a Messi exit [Video]

Top soccer clubs on alert for a Messi exit

Lionel Messi has told Barcelona he wants to leave the soccer club immediately, a source confirmed on Tuesday. The announcement has put Europe's top clubs on alert for a potential transfer of the..

'Suarez future linked to Messi decision' [Video]

'Suarez future linked to Messi decision'

Spanish football expert Terry Gibson says Luis Suarez being told he could leave Barcelona was 'the straw that broke the camel's back' for Lionel Messi, and that Barcelona are holding an..

Messi's free release clause explained [Video]

Messi's free release clause explained

Sky Sports News' Dharmesh Sheth explains the two clauses regarding Lionel Messi's future, the free clause Lionel Messi wants to use, and the 700 million euros release clause Barcelona say..

