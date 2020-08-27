Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Surveying Hurricane Laura Damage At Holly Beach, Louisiana

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 02:09s - Published
Surveying Hurricane Laura Damage At Holly Beach, Louisiana

Surveying Hurricane Laura Damage At Holly Beach, Louisiana

CBS 11's Jason Allen is in Holly Beach, Louisiana give the latest on damage from Hurricane Laura.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Trump 'probably' traveling to Texas, Louisiana this weekend to tour Hurricane Laura damage

President Trump said Thursday that he’ll travel to Texas and Louisiana to tour the damage in the...
FOXNews.com - Published

Hurricane Laura Slams Louisiana, But With Less Damage Than Forecast

Hurricane Laura ripped through Louisiana on Thursday, destroying buildings in towns across the...
Newsmax - Published


Tweets about this

PNTXforever

ProudNativeTX RT @TXRandy14: Watch LIVE as I join Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Gov. Greg Abbott (R-Texas) and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R… 40 seconds ago

Andrew747x

Andrew Spicer RT @CEStephens: This is the chemical fire near Westlake. We are surveying Hurricane Laura damage with @LouisianaGov. https://t.co/VYcMZFXr6z 11 minutes ago

akuma_river

🇺🇸B🏳️‍🌈 🌪Covicane Season🌊 RT @WAFB: WATCH: Tolor White, Jr. said his home has suffered significant damage from Hurricane Laura. When he was surveying the damage, the… 58 minutes ago

CEStephens

Christina “MASK UP” Stephens This is the chemical fire near Westlake. We are surveying Hurricane Laura damage with @LouisianaGov. https://t.co/VYcMZFXr6z 1 hour ago

WaltFischer

Walt Fischer RT @JohnCornyn: After surveying Hurricane Laura damage, Gov. Abbott says Texas 'dodged a bullet' https://t.co/S37kyW27ns 1 hour ago

Stephy31uk

Stephanie Sen. Cruz Provides Update on Hurricane Laura After Surveying Damage in O... https://t.co/rOmbNy2nLy via @YouTube 1 hour ago


Related videos from verified sources

Henry's Evening Forecast: Thurs., Aug. 27, 2020 [Video]

Henry's Evening Forecast: Thurs., Aug. 27, 2020

A Storm 5 Alert was issued for Friday night into Saturday morning as remnants of Hurricane Laura are expected to hit the mid-state bringing storms and flooding with it.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:43Published
Thousands of smelly sea squirt clusters are washing up on Pass-A-Grille Beach [Video]

Thousands of smelly sea squirt clusters are washing up on Pass-A-Grille Beach

People at Pass-A-Grille beach are seeing thousands of stinky sea squirt clusters washed onto the beach from the powerful currents of Hurricane Laura.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:47Published
Reception Centers Open To Hurricane Laura Evacuees [Video]

Reception Centers Open To Hurricane Laura Evacuees

Reception centers opened around the state to help direct evacuees to resources that will remain open.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:59Published