Surveying Hurricane Laura Damage At Holly Beach, Louisiana Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 02:09s - Published 3 minutes ago Surveying Hurricane Laura Damage At Holly Beach, Louisiana CBS 11's Jason Allen is in Holly Beach, Louisiana give the latest on damage from Hurricane Laura. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this ProudNativeTX RT @TXRandy14: Watch LIVE as I join Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Gov. Greg Abbott (R-Texas) and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R… 40 seconds ago Andrew Spicer RT @CEStephens: This is the chemical fire near Westlake. We are surveying Hurricane Laura damage with @LouisianaGov. https://t.co/VYcMZFXr6z 11 minutes ago 🇺🇸B🏳️‍🌈 🌪Covicane Season🌊 RT @WAFB: WATCH: Tolor White, Jr. said his home has suffered significant damage from Hurricane Laura. When he was surveying the damage, the… 58 minutes ago Christina “MASK UP” Stephens This is the chemical fire near Westlake. We are surveying Hurricane Laura damage with @LouisianaGov. https://t.co/VYcMZFXr6z 1 hour ago Walt Fischer RT @JohnCornyn: After surveying Hurricane Laura damage, Gov. Abbott says Texas 'dodged a bullet' https://t.co/S37kyW27ns 1 hour ago Stephanie Sen. Cruz Provides Update on Hurricane Laura After Surveying Damage in O... https://t.co/rOmbNy2nLy via @YouTube 1 hour ago