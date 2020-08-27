Surveying Hurricane Laura Damage At Holly Beach, Louisiana
CBS 11's Jason Allen is in Holly Beach, Louisiana give the latest on damage from Hurricane Laura.
Henry's Evening Forecast: Thurs., Aug. 27, 2020A Storm 5 Alert was issued for Friday night into Saturday morning as remnants of Hurricane Laura are expected to hit the mid-state bringing storms and flooding with it.
Thousands of smelly sea squirt clusters are washing up on Pass-A-Grille BeachPeople at Pass-A-Grille beach are seeing thousands of stinky sea squirt clusters washed onto the beach from the powerful currents of Hurricane Laura.
Reception Centers Open To Hurricane Laura EvacueesReception centers opened around the state to help direct evacuees to resources that will remain open.