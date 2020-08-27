Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

COME PLAY movie

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:40s - Published
COME PLAY movie

COME PLAY movie

COME PLAY movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Newcomer Azhy Robertson stars as Oliver, a lonely young boy who feels different from everyone else.

Desperate for a friend, he seeks solace and refuge in his ever-present cell phone and tablet.

When a mysterious creature uses Oliver's devices against him to break into our world, Oliver's parents (Gillian Jacobs and John Gallagher Jr.) must fight to save their son from the monster beyond the screen.

Directed by Jacob Chase starring Azhy Robertson, Gillian Jacobs, John Gallagher, Jr. release date October 30, 2020 (in theaters)


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Eccentric Somerset farmer's life and home movie explored in new film

Eccentric Somerset farmer's life and home movie explored in new film The bizarre home movie features a skeleton drag race and a rendition of Scotland The Brave performed...
Frome Standard - Published

Rajkummar Rao celebrates 2 years of Stree with latest Instagram post

Celebrating two years of his horror-thriller flick 'Stree', actor Rajkummar Rao on Sunday shared a...
Mid-Day - Published

Into The Wild With Bear Grylls: Akshay Kumar promises a mad adventure as the next guest

Akshay Kumar, ever since he has become a movie star, is known for his action, his slickness, and his...
Mid-Day - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Keke Palmer remembers Chadwick Boseman at MTV VMAs [Video]

Keke Palmer remembers Chadwick Boseman at MTV VMAs

Keke Palmer paid tribute to Chadwick Boseman and spoke of the "devastating loss'' as she opened the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday (30.08.20).

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:03Published
Parallel Minds Movie [Video]

Parallel Minds Movie

Parallel Minds Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Alberta shot sci-fi thriller, Parallel Minds, is about love, greed and ego. Canadian film director and writer, Benjamin Ross Hayden, came to Jump..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:36Published
‘More scared of Mumbai police than movie mafia goons’: Kangana Ranaut [Video]

‘More scared of Mumbai police than movie mafia goons’: Kangana Ranaut

Actor Kangana Ranaut has lashed out at the Mumbai police in her latest tweet. She said that she felt more scared of the Mumbai police now than the movie mafia goons. Kangana demanded that she be..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:38Published