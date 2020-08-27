COME PLAY movie

COME PLAY movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Newcomer Azhy Robertson stars as Oliver, a lonely young boy who feels different from everyone else.

Desperate for a friend, he seeks solace and refuge in his ever-present cell phone and tablet.

When a mysterious creature uses Oliver's devices against him to break into our world, Oliver's parents (Gillian Jacobs and John Gallagher Jr.) must fight to save their son from the monster beyond the screen.

Directed by Jacob Chase starring Azhy Robertson, Gillian Jacobs, John Gallagher, Jr. release date October 30, 2020 (in theaters)