Family-Owned Lotus Restaurant Among Minneapolis Businesses Looted In Wednesday Night Riots

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 01:50s - Published
Family-Owned Lotus Restaurant Among Minneapolis Businesses Looted In Wednesday Night Riots

Family-Owned Lotus Restaurant Among Minneapolis Businesses Looted In Wednesday Night Riots

Rioters damaged a beloved Minneapolis restaurant for a second time this summer, Kate Raddatz reports (1:50).WCCO 4 News at 5– Aug.

27, 2020


AgnesClaire

Marilyn RT @lifebythecreek: This is what rioting leads to. Yoom Nguyen has a Facebook page, and the posts are well worth reading. Go find it. I'll… 23 seconds ago

soundnote8

Sound Note RT @ShantMM: Th children of doctors, lawyers, and professors cheering on the destruction of immigrant-owned small businesses is definitely… 50 seconds ago

lifebythecreek

Pam This is what rioting leads to. Yoom Nguyen has a Facebook page, and the posts are well worth reading. Go find it. I… https://t.co/5L8Q1TN47z 2 minutes ago

tudorbeste

TudorBeste RT @waitwhatweird: @ZaidJilani His words are heartbreaking. This is a family business, a staple in the community. I was there with friends… 2 minutes ago

iotmpls

Patrick Delaney This is one of my favorite restaurants, I have gone there many times and recommend it. Great vermicelli noodles --… https://t.co/XkpPD41xYq 3 minutes ago

Mitch_Andresen

Mitch Andresen RT @KateRaddatz: Owner of Lotus restaurant near Loring Park told me he thinks they may have to move. This was the second time they were dam… 6 minutes ago

erwin_brian

Brian Erwin RT @KFANRosen: Lotus is a wonderful family owned restaurant in our Loring Park neighborhood. They take care of so many people in these toug… 20 minutes ago


