Twins-Tigers postponed after teams vote not to play Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 01:17s - Published 14 minutes ago Twins-Tigers postponed after teams vote not to play Thursday's Twins-Tigers game at Comerica Park was postponed after both teams voted not to play. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this gary wood The NBA isn't the only professional sports league with crybaby players. Baseball game between the Minnesota Twins a… https://t.co/HnPF709mgR 8 minutes ago MsDee RT @FOX2News: Tonight's game between the Tigers and Twins has been postponed after Minnesota players have reportedly voted not to play to p… 13 minutes ago Kathy Dunn Tigers-Twins game on Thursday postponed after “emotional” team meeting I’m done https://t.co/gljgWWSwyl https://t.co/L285Ciy0Ru 31 minutes ago allison RT @evanwoodbery: Ron Gardenhire said players decided not to play after team meeting. “Honestly, it was so emotional in there, I don’t kno… 51 minutes ago Bee RT @MillerStrib: Twins-Tigers game postponed after Twins players vote to not play Thursday night. https://t.co/OsVj5ORHeu 52 minutes ago Matthew Doyle RT @MISportsNow: The first game of the Detroit Tigers-Minnesota Twins series at Comerica Park has been postponed after Minnesota players el… 1 hour ago Bill Porter Evan Woodbery: Ron Gardenhire said players decided not to play after team meeting. “Honestly, it was so emotional… https://t.co/52LzTMhgUl 1 hour ago Evan Woodbery Ron Gardenhire said players decided not to play after team meeting. “Honestly, it was so emotional in there, I don… https://t.co/xgxNLabgpj 2 hours ago

