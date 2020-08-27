Londoners gather for "Eat Out to Help Out" campaign but maybe flouting social distancnig

Londoners rushed to restaurants without keeping social distance before the end of the "Eat Out to Help Out" campaign, seen here on August 27.

Until the end of August, the "Eat Out to Help Out" campaign is being held in the UK to support restaurants and other foodservice industries that has been economically affected by the new coronavirus.

The final day for the scheme is Monday, 31 August, however, a number of restaurants decided to continue to offer 50% off food in September.