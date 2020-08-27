|
|
|
North Texas First Responders Answer Call To Help Along Gulf Coast Following Hurricane Laura
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 01:55s - Published
North Texas First Responders Answer Call To Help Along Gulf Coast Following Hurricane Laura
First responders in North Texas are answering the call for help along the coast, deploying teams to take part in the Hurricane Laura response.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Lake Charles, United States (AFP) Aug 27, 2020
Hurricane Laura was barreling towards the coast of...
Terra Daily - Published
|
Hurricane Laura made landfall on the Gulf Coast early Thursday morning, lashing across the Louisiana...
RTTNews - Published
Also reported by •CBS News •Newsmax •IndiaTimes
|
Hurricane Laura pounded the Gulf Coast with ferocious wind and torrential rain as the Category 4...
USATODAY.com - Published
Also reported by •cbs4.com •CTV News •CBS News
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|