R. Kelly Attacked Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 00:21s - Published 12 minutes ago R. Kelly Attacked A fellow inmate attacked R. Kelly in the federal lockup in Chicago, according to the embattled singer's attorney. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this BLACK BOY FLY 🍫 All over social media: R Kelly got attacked by another inmate Me: https://t.co/5KxJ7eWICL 1 minute ago PulpNews Crime R. #Kelly attacked in #jail by angry #inmate, suffered 'very minor injuries' as lawyers re - Aug 27 @ 7:24 PM ET [v… https://t.co/ccrJoX3pJE 2 minutes ago Jordy Wales RT @THR: R. Kelly Attacked in Chicago Prison by Fellow Inmate https://t.co/jGLDwyxP6l https://t.co/qMaG8O2D4c 2 minutes ago nathu. RT @billboard: #RKelly attacked in Chicago prison by fellow inmate https://t.co/3Gk8k3bLIC 3 minutes ago E RT @XXL: JUST IN: R. Kelly allegedly attacked by inmate in prison https://t.co/xryRaISt8f 3 minutes ago Janban♡ RT @lovebscott: R. Kelly Reportedly Attacked By Angry Inmate in Jail https://t.co/hVvbmDDDO4 3 minutes ago B106 R. Kelly Allegedly Attacked By Other Inmate in Prison: Report https://t.co/FkC5b9Fycd 3 minutes ago cs R. Kelly Attacked https://t.co/bG2PBHGXxm via @YouTube 4 minutes ago

