Biden, Harris attack Trump ahead of RNC speech

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:40s - Published
Biden, Harris attack Trump ahead of RNC speech

Biden, Harris attack Trump ahead of RNC speech

[NFA] Ahead of President Donald Trump's acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention, U.S. Senator Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee for vice president, argued that Trump "failed miserably" in his response to the coronavirus.

This report produced by Chris Dignam.


Kevin Mayer didn’t sign up for whatever happens to TikTok

 Photo illustration by William Joel / The Verge, Photography by Valerie Macon/Getty Images

Kevin Mayer is out as TikTok’s CEO less than four months..
The Verge

Trump to accept GOP nomination on final night of Republican National Convention

 President Trump is expected to call for law and order in his speech at the Republican National Convention where he will also accept the party's renomination for..
CBS News

2020 Daily Trail Markers: It's Trump's turn, again, at the RNC

 The fourth and final night of the Republican National Convention comes at a crisis point for this country.
CBS News

Harris steps up Trump attacks before RNC speech

 Joe Biden and Kamala Harris stepped up their criticism of President Donald Trump on Thursday, saying he's rooting for violence amid unrest in Wisconsin and..
USATODAY.com

Harris pounds Trump on response to pandemic

 Kamala Harris stepped up her criticism of President Donald Trump on Thursday, blasting him for a lack of leadership on the coronavirus pandemic. (Aug...
USATODAY.com

Harris says she stands with protesters on racial equality

 She also ripped into the president for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
CBS News
'My heart goes out to the Blake family' -Harris [Video]

'My heart goes out to the Blake family' -Harris

Ahead of President Donald Trump's acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention, U.S. Senator Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee for vice president, praised the family of Jacob Blake, a Black Wisconsin man shot by police.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:22Published

Race to the White House: Trump to decry Biden, radical forces in speech

 With a confluence of crisis looming beyond the White House gates, President Donald Trump planned to stand on the South Lawn on Thursday night to accept his..
New Zealand Herald

President Trump, Ivanka Trump, Dana White to Speak During R.N.C.'s Final Night

 On the final night of the Republican National Convention, President Trump will deliver his acceptance speech from the White House’s South Lawn. He’s expected..
NYTimes.com

Notre Dame distances itself from former coach Lou Holtz's comments at Republican Convention

 Notre Dame president Father John Jenkins takes issue with former football coach's assertion that Joe Biden is a "Catholic in name only."
USATODAY.com

Senator Mike Braun on Trump's "law and order" message at RNC

 The U.S. is facing a number of ongoing crises as President Trump prepares to officially accept his nomination for a second term at the Republican National..
CBS News

Trump was 'petty and vindictive' in COVID-19 response -Harris [Video]

Trump was 'petty and vindictive' in COVID-19 response -Harris

Ahead of President Donald Trump's acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention, U.S. Senator Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee for vice president, argued that Trump 'failed miserably' in his response to the coronavirus.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:26Published

Biden Says Trump Is ‘Rooting for More Violence’ Amid Kenosha Unrest

 As Republicans sensed a political opportunity, the Democratic nominee sought to turn attention back to the pandemic and highlighted the president’s tendency to..
NYTimes.com

Nancy Pelosi: Joe Biden shouldn't debate Donald Trump

 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Democrat Joe Biden shouldn't "legitimize a conversation" with President Donald Trump.
 
USATODAY.com

Harris steps up Trump attacks before RNC speech

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris stepped up their criticism of President Donald Trump on Thursday, saying...
USATODAY.com - Published

DNC: Trump fires back at Obama, Harris convention attacks in all-caps tweetstorm

As Kamala Harris was giving her vice-presidential nomination speech, President Trump called to mind...
FOXNews.com - Published

US isn’t racist: Nikki Haley urges Americans to re-elect Trump (Ld)

US isn’t racist: Nikki Haley urges Americans to re-elect Trump (Ld) By Nikhila Natarajan and Arul Louis New York, Aug 25 : During the first night of the Republican...
WorldNews - Published


