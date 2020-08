Prosecutors have charged a 17-year-old from Illinois in the fatal shooting of two protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and the wounding of a third.

An Illinois teen has been arrested in Illinois in connection with the deaths of two people shot...

AuthorKarissaH RT @ERlCBOLlVAR : At 17, Trayvon Martin was shot and killed on his way home from the convenient store. George Zimmerman, his murderer, was a… 20 seconds ago

Beau Gentry RT @jaketapper : . @OmarJimenez reports: Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, accused of shooting people in the streets of Kenosha, WI, now faces five felon… 9 seconds ago

Adam Dayton RT @renato_mariotti : Kyle Rittenhouse traveled over 30 minutes away with an assault rifle to confront protestors. He ended up killing two… 8 seconds ago

someon1987 RT @axios : JUST IN: 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse charged with 6 counts in killing of two people during Kenosha protests https://t.co/r6o5Vm… 8 seconds ago

Thumper the Trucker RT @CBSEveningNews : BREAKING: Kyle Rittenhouse, the alleged gunman who fatally shot two protesters in Kenosha, Wis., on Tuesday night, has… 7 seconds ago