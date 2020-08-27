Pandemic won't stop Oktoberfest Zinzinnati 2020

Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 01:58s - Published 4 days ago

Oktoberfest Zinzinnati will be the largest Oktoberfest in the world in 2020 thanks to the people in charge not letting the pandemic stop the party.

CINCINNATI IS GOING TO HAVETHE WORLD'S áLARGESTOKTOBERFEST THIS FALL.WELL --SORT OF.THE ANNUAL CELEBRATIONWILL GO ON -- BUT WITH A FEWTWEAKS.REPORTER LARRY SEWARDTALKED TO ORGANIZERS -- ANDJOINS US LIVE DOWNTOWN.LARRY.here will be no mass gatheringor chicken dancing shoulder-to-shoulder with thousands ofpeople downtown.Stillorganizers expect to deliver a10-day money-maker forbusinesses hungry for it.(nats of oktoberfest)(track)More than ever...(nats ofoktoberfest)(track)...Oktoberfest Zinzinnati willbe "in da haus."(sot/ tc :25/lisa salzarulo/ cincinnati usaregional chamber)"there'sreally no way to do an outdoormass gathering event..."(sot/tc :35/ lisa salzarulo/cincinnati usa regionalchamber)"...so we've come upwith a new concept..."(track)Starting next Tuesday...organizers will sell kits tocelebrate Oktoberfest at home.(sot/ tc 1:49/ lisa salzarulo/cincinnati usa regionalchamber)"(larry) will there bepolka music?

(lisa) there willbe, oh my gosh, so much polkamusic.

So much."(track)Kitswill come with playlists,decorations, party favors andthe key to making it all work:a list of official Oktoberfestbars and restaurants.(sot/ tc15:52:31 / jean-francoisflechet/ taste of belgium,owner)"a lot of people do notcome to the Banks on a regularbasis so it's great in termsof creating awareness for usgetting people to realize thatwe're here."(track)Usually...Taste of Belgium and otherrestaurants and bars at theBanks get crowds wandering in.The COVID-19 pandemic madethat impossible.It also haslimited seating.(sot/ tc15:53:54/ jean-francoisflechet/ taste of belgium,owner)"the one thing is theremight actually be some wait ifwe see more people than usualbecause we are on a limitedcapacity because of covid."(track)Still... organizersfelt cancelling would bringadded pain to the alreadyreeling service industry.(sot/tc 3:55/ lisa salzarulo/cincinnati usa regionalchamber)"i think people needsome fun.

They need a moraleboost."(track)So between theChicken Dance and pop-up polkabands... they hope to deliverdine-in and carryout customersto restaurants and bars thatsign up for this virtual party.Organizers are still puttingthat list of Oktoberfestrestaurants and bars together.Live downtown... LarrySeward... WCPO... Nine Ne