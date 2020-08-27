|
|
|
Tonight Is The Last Night Of The RNC, President Trump Will Accept The Parties Nomination And Make A Speech
Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 01:44s - Published
Tonight Is The Last Night Of The RNC, President Trump Will Accept The Parties Nomination And Make A Speech
Tonight's speech by president Trump is expected to last 40 minutes and will have other speakers including his daughter, Ivanka.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Amid questions over how Hurricane Laura's devastating impact on the Gulf Coast would affect Thursday...
FOXNews.com - Published
|
President Trump will close out the 2020 Republican National Convention tonight in Charlotte, North...
CBS News - Published
|
Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., who switched parties when the House voted to impeach President Trump last...
FOXNews.com - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|