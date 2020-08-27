Tonight's speech by president Trump is expected to last 40 minutes and will have other speakers including his daughter, Ivanka.

Tonight Is The Last Night Of The RNC, President Trump Will Accept The Parties Nomination And Make A Speech

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., who switched parties when the House voted to impeach President Trump last...

President Trump will close out the 2020 Republican National Convention tonight in Charlotte, North...

Amid questions over how Hurricane Laura's devastating impact on the Gulf Coast would affect Thursday...