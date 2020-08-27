Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Welcome Baby Girl
Katy Perry and fiancee Orland Bloom are new parents.
The singer and American Idol judge gave birth to a baby girl named Daisy Dove Bloom.
According to CNN, Orlando Bloom confirmed the happy news on Instagram Thursday.
Bloom, a 43-year-old British actor, shared a post confirming the arrival of their daughter.
The post featured a black and white photograph of the child's hand.
Katy and Orlando told reporters; "'We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter".