Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Welcome Baby Girl

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Katy Perry and fiancee Orland Bloom are new parents.

The singer and American Idol judge gave birth to a baby girl named Daisy Dove Bloom.

According to CNN, Orlando Bloom confirmed the happy news on Instagram Thursday.

Bloom, a 43-year-old British actor, shared a post confirming the arrival of their daughter.

The post featured a black and white photograph of the child's hand.

Katy and Orlando told reporters; "'We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter".


