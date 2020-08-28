R. Kelly Is Beaten Up In His Cell

R&B singer R.

Kelly was beaten up in his jail cell by a fellow inmate.

According to Newser, the inmate blamed Kelly for ongoing protests taking place outside the prison.

The Federal Bureaus of Prisons declined to comment on the extent or severity of injuries suffered by Kelly.

A lawyer for Kelly said he'd been told there was an attack but received no word on the singer's condition.

Kelly is being held on charges of racketeering, sexual exploitation of children, and child pornography.