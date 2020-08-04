Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Madison Beer After One Year

Video Credit: Celebrity Wire - Duration: 01:05s - Published
Madison Beer After One Year

Madison Beer After One Year

The 21-year-old singer - who has borderline personality disorder (BPD) took to social media to share how "proud" she is to have reached the milestone .


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Madison Beer Says She's One Year ''Clean of Self-Harm'' in Revealing Post About Her Mental Health

Madison Beer is turning her pain into purpose. The singer and social media influencer offered rare...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •Just JaredJust Jared Jr



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

How The Great Pacific 'Garbage Patch' Is Threatening Marine Life [Video]

How The Great Pacific 'Garbage Patch' Is Threatening Marine Life

In the north Pacific Ocean, a huge clockwise-churning vortex stretches from the equator up to southern Canada. According to HuffPost, within the massive gyre is an ever-growing swell of trash known as..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published
Madison Beer marks one-year of being 'clean of self-harm' [Video]

Madison Beer marks one-year of being 'clean of self-harm'

Madison Beer has revealed she is one-year "self-harm" free and after an "uphill battle".

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:04Published
JoJo Siwa finally revealed who her secret boyfriend is [Video]

JoJo Siwa finally revealed who her secret boyfriend is

National Girlfriend Day only rolls around once a year, and JoJo Siwa sure made it count.People have long speculated about the 17-year-old performer’s love life.For the first time ever, she confirmed..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:59Published