Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Antonio Banderas Is Ok

Video Credit: Celebrity Wire - Duration: 00:43s - Published
Antonio Banderas Is Ok
Here's the story.

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Antonio Banderas Celebrates 60th Birthday in Quarantine After Positive Coronavirus Test

Antonio Banderas Celebrates 60th Birthday in Quarantine After Positive Coronavirus Test Antonio Banderas turns 60 years old today, but he’ll be celebrating alone, as the actor revealed...
The Wrap - Published Also reported by •Mid-DayBelfast TelegraphJust JaredFOXNews.comUSATODAY.comIndiaTimes


The Latest: Actor Antonio Banderas says he has COVID-19

NEW YORK — Antonio Banderas says he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is celebrating his 60th...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphWorldNewsJapan TodayIndiaTimesNewsmax


ShowBiz Minute: Jolie, Banderas, Pratt

Jolie seeks removal of private judge in Pitt divorce case; Antonio Banderas thanks well-wishers after...
USATODAY.com - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Antonio Banderas announces that he has recovered from coronavirus [Video]

Antonio Banderas announces that he has recovered from coronavirus

Antonio Banderas has recovered from coronavirus.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:43Published
Antonio Banderas recovers from Covid-19 [Video]

Antonio Banderas recovers from Covid-19

Antonio Banderas has fully recovered from his battle with Covid-19.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:45Published
Trending: Antonio Banderas recovers from Covid-19, Noah Schnapp denies using N-word in video after coming under fire, and Sarah [Video]

Trending: Antonio Banderas recovers from Covid-19, Noah Schnapp denies using N-word in video after coming under fire, and Sarah

In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now...

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published