Richard Gere, Diane Keaton, Blake Lively And Lin-Manuel Miranda In New Movie
1 week ago
Richard Gere, Diane Keaton, Blake Lively And Lin-Manuel Miranda In New Movie
The quartet are to appear in the romantic comedy, which has been written and produced by Ed Zwick and Marshall Herskovitz.
*Release date :* TBA 2021
*Synopsis :* Long-married filmmakers (Gere and Keaton) have cast...
1 week ago
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Blake Lively are teaming up for a new movie. The 40-year-old Hamilton star and...
1 week ago
