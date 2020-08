NHL players, including VGK hold press conference amid postponed games Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:42s - Published 15 minutes ago NHL players, including Vegas Golden Knights, agree to postpone playoffs. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend MY TEAM AND BE THE ONLY GUY ORIS THERE GONNA BE A COUPLEGUYS?16:47 THE CONVERSATION STARTEDWITH WHITE PLAYERS ON OTHERTEAMS WANTING TO TALK6:03 IF YOU LOOK AROUND THISROOM, THERE'S ALOT OF WHITEATHLETES IN THIS ROOM.AND I THINK THAT'S A STATEMENTTHAT'S BEING MADE RIGHT NOW.6:23 I GO TO WAR WITH THESEGUYS AND I HATE THEIR GUTS ONICE BUT I COULDN'T BE MOREPROUDKNIGHTS HEAD COACH SPOKE OFREEVES SAYING HE HAS HIS FULLSPORT AND HE KNOWS IT WAS NOEASY DECISION TO MAKE.GAMES ARE SUPPOSED TO RESUME ONSATURDAY.STAY WITH KTNV DOT COM FOR THELATEST DETAILS AP 13 ACTIONNEWS.THE PRO SPORTS WALKOUTS FOLLOW





You Might Like

Tweets about this Zone D If I’m the #NBA players, I hold a press conference saying that they won’t play a game (including next season) until… https://t.co/UlouJUpnvh 11 hours ago

Related videos from verified sources Lampard wasn't pinning hopes on Man City Champions League decision



Frank Lampard insists the decision to overturn Manchester City's two-year Champions League ban will not affect his Chelsea players in their final three games of the Premier League season.The Blues are.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:35 Published on July 13, 2020