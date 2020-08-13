Covid-19 and Your Pets

Video Credit: KQTV - Published 2 weeks ago

Information on how your pets health during the pandemic and how to ease them into a normal schedule as you return to work.

Tonight we are joined by dr. pret, he is fresh off a veterinarian conference.

Dr. fauci actually spoke at your conference.

>> yes, it was a virtual conference and he did get to speak at it.

Can you tell about what he said in terms of covid-19 and pets?

>> so he did talk about covid-19.

He actually was talking about veterinarians role in covid and the one health initiative and how veterinarians are playing a critical role in covid-19 research and surveillance.

>> talking about how, our pets are fairly limited on what they are going to do with our exposure to covid.

There's only been a handful of cases of covid that have come up in the pet population compared with the numbers in the human population.

Fairly small and was saying it was a relatively smallric.

>> with everyone going back to more, many are still at home.

What is the are you positive date on pets and anxiety in your home at this time when things are either so busy or there's lots of transition with people going back to work and such?

>> so i recommending to my own clients, i'm a small animal practitioner.

Try to do a slow transition back to work.

Leave for shorter periods of time.

Give your pets a treat to occupy them.

Try to make it a slow transition and make life going back to normal as best we can.

If there are more questions than that, i say test your veterinarians.

They may put you in with a veterinarian behavior that can assist as well.

>> what is your feeling on the calming treats that people give pets?

>> i tell people, it's all individualistic.

I have to look at the patient in front of me instead of a sweeping response.

Depending on what the other health issues are and other medication, i will have sometimes people try them.

It all depends on is what is best for your pet.

There's certain treats that may last longer.

There are food puzzles they can work on for a while.

That can also keep your pet busy for a while.

Sometimes leaving the radio or television on can be noise enough that pets will calm down with that too.

>> you're welcome, if anybody has questions or concerns, they can go to abma.org and there's a bunch of