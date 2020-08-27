Global  
 

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:30s - Published
Trump Remains Silent On Jacob Blake Shooting

Donald Trump has loudly pledged to restore "law and order" to Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The city is currently gripped by protests.

However, he has remained silent on what prompted the unrest.

Kenosha police officers shot an unarmed, innocent black man in the back last week.

The absence of any presidential statement about the shooting is being noted by many across the US.

The shooting left 29-year-old Jacob Blake partially paralyzed, reports CNN.


