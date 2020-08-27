Hurricane Laura Carves Destructive Path, Leaves 4 Dead

One of the strongest hurricanes ever to strike the U.S. has made landfall.

Hurricane Laura barreled across Louisiana on Thursday, reports HuffPost.

Laura sheared off roofs, killing a least four people and maintaining ferocious strength.

It has carved a destructive path hundreds of miles inland.

A full assessment of the damage wrought by the Category 4 system was likely to take days.

Entire neighborhoods are in ruins and more than 875,000 people are without power.