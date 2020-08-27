Global  
 

Hurricane Laura Carves Destructive Path, Leaves 4 Dead

Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:36s - Published
Hurricane Laura Carves Destructive Path, Leaves 4 Dead

Hurricane Laura Carves Destructive Path, Leaves 4 Dead

One of the strongest hurricanes ever to strike the U.S. has made landfall.

Hurricane Laura barreled across Louisiana on Thursday, reports HuffPost.

Laura sheared off roofs, killing a least four people and maintaining ferocious strength.

It has carved a destructive path hundreds of miles inland.

A full assessment of the damage wrought by the Category 4 system was likely to take days.

Entire neighborhoods are in ruins and more than 875,000 people are without power.


Hurricane Laura carves destructive path through Louisiana; 4 dead

One of the strongest hurricanes ever to strike the U.S. pounded the Gulf Coast on Thursday, shearing...
Japan Today - Published


LuThLinTin1

Lưu Thị Liên Tiên "Hurricane Laura Carves Destructive Path Across Louisiana" by Rick Rojas, Manny Fernandez and Richard Fausset via N… https://t.co/kdeKaG1evv 3 minutes ago

keepEvolving90

Tommie Smith's Raised Fist RT @realTuckFrumper: 4 Dead As Hurricane Laura Carves Destructive Path Through Louisiana https://t.co/paKikYUFB5 5 minutes ago

GreenEnergyNews

Green Energy News 4 Dead As Hurricane Laura Carves Destructive Path Through Louisiana https://t.co/uAzcmprYHQ https://t.co/RiFgxUkGhV 2 hours ago

hek_shor

Hek'shor RT @StarAdvertiser: UPDATE: Hurricane Laura carves destructive path through Louisiana; 4 dead https://t.co/4otHBHRBuq https://t.co/cDQop5cA… 2 hours ago

StarAdvertiser

Star-Advertiser UPDATE: Hurricane Laura carves destructive path through Louisiana; 4 dead https://t.co/4otHBHRBuq https://t.co/cDQop5cAcU 3 hours ago

PolitiShox

🇺🇸PolitiShox 🇺🇸 BIRDIE ELLEN MATTERED TOO! RT @ShimonCoen: Laura carves destructive path through Louisiana; 4 dead https://t.co/uU8V4ucoTb "People walk past a destroyed building aft… 3 hours ago

ladysnape57

Cyndy Carpentieri At least 4 killed as Hurricane Laura carves destructive path through Louisiana https://t.co/QFeDSk1BEn 3 hours ago

southasiansnews

South Asians News 4 Dead As Hurricane Laura Carves Destructive Path Through Louisiana - https://t.co/w9ZMhCyFtG https://t.co/8qf3AEzFoh 3 hours ago


Hurricane Laura slams Louisiana leaving destructive path

Hurricane Laura slams Louisiana leaving destructive path

[NFA] Hurricane Laura ripped through Louisiana on Thursday, destroying buildings in towns across the southwestern corner of the state and killing four people who were crushed by falling trees as they..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:01Published
At least four dead in Louisiana from Hurricane Laura

At least four dead in Louisiana from Hurricane Laura

Laura has weakened to a tropical storm after blasting the Louisiana Coast with high winds and heavy rain for hours.

Credit: WXXVPublished
'Catastrophic' Hurricane Laura hits the US

'Catastrophic' Hurricane Laura hits the US

Residents in the path of Hurricane Laura were urged to flee amid warnings of "unsurvivable" storm surges - but many have remained.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:31Published