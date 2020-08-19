Global  
 

High School Girls Soccer: Blackhawk Christian blanks Lakewood Park

High School Girls Soccer: Blackhawk Christian blanks Lakewood Park
Elly Plant scored two goals to lead Blackhawk Christian past Lakewood Park 4-0.

Off to the pitch we go for some girls soccer... 1a's third ranked blackhawk visiting lakewood park... braves came in four and oh... panthers two and oh... but it was blackhawk jumping on top first... 26th minute..

Elly plant the pilfer..

She takes it in and scores..

Braves up one..later in the half... 33rd minute..

Braves with another good chance..

Allie middlebusher's shot gets denied right to lilly helmuth who puts it home..

Braves take a 2-0 lead to half..and they'd add on to it in the second... 51st minute... great run by elly plant to track down the sage martin pass..

Plant scores again..

Her second of the game...braves take a three-oh lead..

They'd add one more to win 4-0..

They're five and oh...




